The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of The Chemours worth $69,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth $3,545,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 10.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 229,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Chemours by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CC stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

