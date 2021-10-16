The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.90. 9,002,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174,294. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,037 shares of company stock worth $47,034,023 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

