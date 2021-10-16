The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BKGFY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.78 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

