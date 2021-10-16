Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.79

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.79 and last traded at $160.85, with a volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

