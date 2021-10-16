Teton Advisors Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 360,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

