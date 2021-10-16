Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic American were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic American by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

AAME stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $88.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.20. Atlantic American Co. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.