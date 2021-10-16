Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Team by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,052,000 after buying an additional 410,885 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Team by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Team by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Team by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 558,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 429,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Team by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TISI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 356,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

