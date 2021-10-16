Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

