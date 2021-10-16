TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Update

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,534,000 after acquiring an additional 873,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TU opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

