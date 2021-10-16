Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLPFY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $205.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.11. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $149.70 and a fifty-two week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

