Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.11. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $149.70 and a 52-week high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

