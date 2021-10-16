Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.20 million. Research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

