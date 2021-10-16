Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.71. The stock has a market cap of C$19.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$36.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

