Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 106.7% in September

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $101.02. 28,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,400. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $112.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

