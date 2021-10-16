TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

