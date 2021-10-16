TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a growth of 171.9% from the September 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TRP opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.94%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

