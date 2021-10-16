TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Update

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TBSA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,712,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,840,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

