Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Specifically, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $725,010. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $586.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

