Tapmydata Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $32,233.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00317770 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002055 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

