Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 2.5% Following Insider Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $129.52 and last traded at $130.88. 4,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 699,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.30.

Specifically, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,507.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.