Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.61. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

