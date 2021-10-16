Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $170.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

