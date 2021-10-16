Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $109.98

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.98, but opened at $113.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $113.02, with a volume of 273,389 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

