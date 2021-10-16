T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,454 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,674,000 after acquiring an additional 230,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

TROW opened at $199.76 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

