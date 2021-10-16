T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.