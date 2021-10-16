Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synlogic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $141.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

