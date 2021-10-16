SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the September 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SWK stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. SWK has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in SWK by 32.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 245,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth about $596,000. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of SWK in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

