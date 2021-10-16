Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

SCMWY stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

