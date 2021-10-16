Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSREF shares. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS SSREF traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $68.72 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

