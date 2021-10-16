SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.
Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $85.10 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09.
In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
