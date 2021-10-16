SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $85.10 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.