SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

SIVB stock opened at $690.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $607.41 and a 200-day moving average of $573.54. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $264.60 and a fifty-two week high of $695.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

