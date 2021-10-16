Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 866,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Suzano has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 171.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Suzano by 308.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Suzano by 5.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suzano by 24.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Suzano by 5.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.