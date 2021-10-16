Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,356 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $490.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

