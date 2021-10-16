Suretly Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $73,013.18 and approximately $120.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00201203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00091590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

