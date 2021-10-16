Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

