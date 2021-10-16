Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $84,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

