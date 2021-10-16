Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post sales of $165.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $28.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 472.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $518.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.35 million to $581.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $861.42 million, with estimates ranging from $782.48 million to $979.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. 1,551,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,126. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 464,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90,160 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

