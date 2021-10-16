SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 43.9% in September

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 378,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SunLink Health Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 63,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,221. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 482.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

