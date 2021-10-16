Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Stride posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stride by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Stride by 164.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $34.29. 349,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

