StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

