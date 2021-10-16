Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Burgundy Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 11,914 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,912% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAQ opened at $9.95 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 902.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 139,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

