Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 966 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Centene by 85.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

