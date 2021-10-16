Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,791 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.29% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY opened at $112.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $113.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.