Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

