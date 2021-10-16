Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STLC. Cormark increased their price objective on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stelco in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$12.68 and a 1-year high of C$51.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

