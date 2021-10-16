Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZHF shares. Scotiabank lowered Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $34.61. 7,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

