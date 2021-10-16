Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

