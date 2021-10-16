State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

