State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of MTG opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

