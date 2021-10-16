State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMND. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

